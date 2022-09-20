Protests erupt in Iran after woman’s death in police custody
Updated: September 20, 2022 9:34:49 pm
Exile Iranians of the National Council of Resistance of Iran gather in front of the embassy of Iran in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday after the death of an Iranian woman held by the country's morality police. The opposition group is also known as the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq and widely referred to in the West as the MEK. (AP)
On Monday, people run away from anti-riot police during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. (AP)
Anti-riot police arrive to disperse demonstrators during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. (AP)
Anti-riot police arrive in bikes at the protest spot. (AP)
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)
Protestors watch the motorcycle burn in Iran. (AP)
One of the protestors signs after burning down a vehicle. (AP)