Earlier this month, Danish anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where on January 21 he burned the Quran. Days later, Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, tore pages out of a copy of the Quran near the Dutch Parliament and stomped on them. In this picture, an Indonesian traditional martial artist is seen stepping on a Swedish flag as he takes part during a protest against the burning of the Quran in Sweden. (Reuters)