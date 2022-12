5 / 7

Amanah Nashenas, 45-year-old an Afghan teacher, cries during an interview with Associated Press about the state of education, in a school in Kabul, on Thursday. Acting higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim, in his first comments on the matter, told Afghan state broadcaster RTA that several issues had prompted the decision, including female students not wearing appropriate Islamic attire and interaction between students of different genders taking place.(AP)