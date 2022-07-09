Sri Lanka crisis deepens, protesters storm President’s houseUpdated: July 9, 2022 6:51:04 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Shinde, Fadnavis hold talks on Maharashtra govt with Shah, call on PM Modi
- BusinessInflation may ease gradually in second half of fiscal: RBI Governor Das
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth take Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's A-list wedding to the next level in unseen new pics. See here
- EntertainmentGulzar’s Aandhi is not just ‘that film on Indira Gandhi’, Sanjeev Kumar-Suchitra Sen explore how lack of ambition can ruin relationships
- TrendingAmul pays tribute to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in its latest topical
- TrendingIt’s purple magic as Google, YouTube mark BTS ARMY's ninth birthday
- SportsEngland vs India 2nd T20 LIVE
- SportsWimbledon 2022 Women's Final LIVE
- OpinionWhich is the 'real' Shiv Sena? Answer lies with the Constitution and Supreme Court
- Impact of a diabetes medicine going out of patent
- LifestyleAirport fashion: Karan Johar to Shraddha Kapoor, celebs keep it stylish and cool
- TechnologyTwitter has legal edge in deal dispute with Musk