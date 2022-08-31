25 years after Princess Diana’s death, Britain remembers her legacy
August 31, 2022 2:24:33 pm
Diana, Princess of Wales, died 25 years ago after a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. While her death itself sent shockwaves worldwide, it was the circumstances surrounding it that prompted an outpouring of grief — and fury.
On the day of her death, Diana was being hounded by paparazzi as her driver through a tunnel at the moment of the crash. The tabloid media is often blamed for her death and faced widespread criticism from the public following the unfortunate accident.
A flower bouquet is tied next to a portrait of Princess Diana on the gates of Kensington Palace (AP Photoi)
Royalty fan, John Laughrey, wears a hat with pins depicting Princess Diana as he stands outside the gates of Kensington Palace (AP Photo)
A man organises flowers in a water pail in front of portraits and other remembrances of Princess Diana on the gates of Kensington Palace (AP Photo)
Royalty follower John Loughrey shows off a cake with a portrait of Princess Diana as he stands in front of the gates of Kensington Palace. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)