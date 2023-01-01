Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict XVI
January 1, 2023 20:09 IST
January 1, 2023 20:09 IST
1 / 8
Pope Francis leads the Mass to mark the World Day of Peace in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, January 1, 2023. (Reuters)
2 / 8
Francis presided the Mass as former pope Benedict's remains were being readied for a three-day public viewing that would began on Monday. Benedict passed away on Saturday at the age of 95. (Reuters)
3 / 8
The Pope would be presiding over his late predecessor's funeral, the first time in centuries something like this has happened. (Reuters)
4 / 8
Jan 1 also marks the feast of the Mother of God for which Pope Francis delivered a sermon. In his discourse, the Pope asked Mother Mary to accompany the previous Pope on his journey from this world to heaven. (Reuters)
5 / 8
The body of former Pope Benedict is displayed at the Vatican, January 1, 2023. (Reuters)
6 / 8
Candles stand next to St. Peter's Square after former Pope Benedict died in the Vatican, in Rome, Italy, December 31, 2022. (Reuters)
7 / 8
In his homily, Francis urged his listeners to work actively for peace, and not "waste time glued to a keyboard in front of a computer screen" but to "dirty our hands and to do some good". (Reuters)
8 / 8
Francis also prayed for peace, making references to nations that are embroiled in conflict, such as Ukraine. (Reuters)