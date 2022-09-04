Thousands bid farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union
Honour guards stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his respects at the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. The former Soviet President died at 91. (Photo: AP)
In a carefully phrased letter of condolence released Wednesday avoiding explicit praise or criticism, Putin described Gorbachev as a man who left “an enormous impact on the course of world history.” (AP Photo)
Hundreds of mourners lined up Saturday to pay tribute to Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo)
The grand, chandeliered hall lined by columns hosted balls for the nobility under the czars and served as a venue for high-level meetings and congresses along with state funerals during Soviet times.
Despite the choice of the prestigious site for the farewell ceremony, the Kremlin stopped short of calling it a state funeral. (Photo: AP)
Hungary's President Viktor Orban paid his tributes to the former Soviet President inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow on Saturday. Gorbachev will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa. (Photo: AP)
At the ceremony Saturday, mourners passed by Gorbachev’s open casket flanked by honorary guards, laying flowers as solemn music played. Gorbachev’s daughter, Irina, and his two granddaughters sat beside the coffin. (Photo: AP)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov holds a portrait of former Mikhail Gorbachev, during his funeral. (Photo: AP)