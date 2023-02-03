A humpback whale washed ashore on a New York beach this week. Authorities believe it was killed after being hit by a vessel. (AP)
The male whale, named Luna, was more than 40 year old, and had been tracked by marine biologists for decades, said officials with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (AP)
Luna was discovered Monday morning at Lido Beach West Town Park on Long Island and bought to the beach with the help of a crane. He was about 41 feet (12 metres) long and weighed 29,000 pounds (13,154 kg). (AP)
Officials said the decomposition level indicated Luna had died several days before being found. (AP)
A necropsy team assembled Tuesday and cut through the blubber to collect samples of the whale's internal organs, NOAA officials said. (AP)
NOAA, which is responsible for the nation’s oceans and fisheries, says 19 humpback whales were stranded last year along the US Atlantic coast. (Reuters)
Seven whales have beached from Maine to Florida since January 2023. (Reuters)