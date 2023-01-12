In Norwegian archipelago close to North Pole, 300 dogs train and play
January 12, 2023 14:53 IST
Out of the dark, frozen vastness in this Arctic valley, a chorus of barks and howls trumpeted the return of Green Dog’s oldest puppies from a dog sledging training run through the polar night.
Karina Bernlow and her husband, Martin Munck, run the outfit Green Dog, which has nearly 300 dogs in three yards.
A yard located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness. (AP Photo)
The working dogs, younger puppies and new litters played in the lashing winds that shifted thigh-high snowdrifts. Here, a dog sledding trip returns to a dog yard in Bolterdalen. (AP Photo)
This mix of husky and Greenland dog — a breed known for taller legs, big paws and thick fur — is incredibly social and thrives in the cold, Bernlow said.
In pic, a dog named Cake sits at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway.
What hurts them is when this lunar landscape turns unusually warm, which is happening more often as much of the Arctic heats up several times faster than the rest of the world.
Last summer, a few dog sledging tours had to be cancelled so the dogs wouldn’t overheat. Here, puppies surround their mother at a dog yard. (AP Photo)