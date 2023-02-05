5 / 14

In 2008, Musharraf who was under a serious threat of impeachment from the country's governing coalition , announced his resignation from the office "in the interest of the nation.” He spent most of his time in self-imposed exile in the UK and the Middle East, before returning to contest in the 2013 Pakistan general elections. But he was barred from running for parliament in the only seat he had been approved to contest. (Reuters)