Najib Razak is alleged to have used the political apparatus for personal gains during his 10-year rule, with his role in 1MDB being only one among many accusations against him. While systemic corruption has been endemic in Malaysia, the massive scale of the 1MDB scandal outraged voters, leading to the formation of the Alliance of Hope, a coalition of parties across the political spectrum. The coalition rallied behind Razak’s mentor and former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who had deserted Razak after the scandal broke. (Photo:Reuters)