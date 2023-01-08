China: As zero-Covid ends, travellers rush to take advantage
January 8, 2023 14:14 IST
Travellers began streaming into China, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the Covid pandemic. (Reuters)
The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is one of the most visible signs of China’s easing of border restrictions, with travelers arriving from abroad also no longer required to undergo quarantine. (Reuters)
In this photo, a man hands flowers to a woman after she came through the international arrivals gate at Beijing Capital International Airport as China lifted the coronavirus quarantine. (Reuters)
Despite the risk of new infections, the reopening, that will allow tens of thousands of people who have made prior online bookings to cross each day, is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Hong Kong’s tourism and retail sectors. (Reuters)
On a visit to the station Sunday morning, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee said the sides would continue to expand the number of crossing points from the current seven to the full 14. (Reuters)
Capital International is preparing to reopen arrival halls that have been quiet for most of the past three years.
(Reuters)
People embrace at the international arrivals gate at Beijing Capital International Airport. (Reuters)
China on Sunday also resumed issuing passports and travel visas for mainland residents, and ordinary visas and residence permits for foreigners.
(Reuters)