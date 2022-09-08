As China reels under earthquake, Philippines conducts drills in schools
September 8, 2022
The Philippines conducted its third quarter nationwide earthquake drill as part of efforts to make the public aware of protocols and response during a disaster. (AP)
As a part of the drill, students ducked under a table at an elementary school in Metro Manila, Philippines on Sept. 8, 2022. (AP)
In this photo, a student is carried on a stretcher during an earthquake drill at an elementary school in Metro Manila, Philippines on Sept. 8, 2022. (AP)
Students are then coralled out of the classes, wear rugs or books on their heads for protection. (AP)
They place books on their heads for protection and file out of the classes in an orderly manner to a pre-designated assembly point. (AP)
The students then wait at the assembly point for further instructions. In this photo, students, with books on their heads for protection, participate in an earthquake drill at an elementary school in Metro Manila, Philippines. (AP)