Protests on streets of Pakistan after Imran Khan disqualified from Parliament
Updated: October 22, 2022 12:57:25 pm
After the Election Commission of Pakistan suspended former PM Imran Khan, massive protests broke out across the country. (Reuters)
In this image, supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party gather to block the main highway in Peshawar, Pakistan.(Reuters)
Khan has been disqualified from holding public office for five years in the Toshakhana case for hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from foreign leaders. Here, supporters of the PTI chant slogans as they march along a road in Karachi. (Reuters)
The ruling coalition government lawmakers had filed a case with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in August against Khan seeking his disqualification for failing to reveal the proceeds from the sale of gifts that he purchased at a discounted price from the state repository, also called Toshakhana. (Reuters)
Asad Umar, Secretary General of Khan’s party, announced that the decision would be challenged in the Islamabad High Court. (Reuters)
The ruling came just days after Khan's party swept the crucial by-elections, winning six out of eight National Assembly seats and two out of three provincial assembly seats.
Imran has been demanding immediate elections. His popularity is intact, as the byelection results have shown. (Reuters)
Here, a police officer is seen firing tear gas shells to disperse the supporters of the PTI political party. (Reuters)
Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Imran being disqualified means a bypoll will be held to fill his seat. It was widely expected that the disqualification would last until the end of the National Assembly’s term. (Reuters)