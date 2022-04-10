5 / 9

Pakistan’s Supreme Court had on Thursday blocked Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bid to stay in power, ruling that his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal. That set the stage for a no-confidence vote by opposition lawmakers on Saturday. In pic: Pakistan’s opposition parties leaders, from left to right, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Asadur Rehman and Amir Muqam smile during a press conference after the Supreme Court decision, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo)