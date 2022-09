2 / 10

The death toll from three months of record-breaking floods in Pakistan rose to over 1,400, officials said Tuesday, as the minister for climate warned the prolonged monsoon rains will continue lashing this impoverished nation in the coming weeks. In pic: Young girls from flood-affected areas wait to receive food distributed by the Saylani Welfare Trust, in Lal Bagh, Sindh province, Pakistan, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (AP/PTI)