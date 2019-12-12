7 / 7

Divers, from left, Ray Taylor, Everton Simpson and Andrew Todd gather coral from a coral nursery to be planted inside the White River Fish Sanctuary Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The tropical turquoise waters near the coast of Jamaica are beautiful and inviting, but they disguise the devastation that lurks beneath. But swim a little farther and pieces of regenerating staghorn coral appear, strung out on a line, waiting to be tied onto rocks in an effort to repair the damage done to reefs by man and nature. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)