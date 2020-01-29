Must Read
- In joint resolution, 5 groups of EU MPs slam CAA, NRC
- Explained: India’s imports of palm oil — dynamics of the trade with Malaysia
- India won’t take more than 10 days to make Pakistan bite dust: PM Narendra Modi
- In pics: Rehearsals in full swing for Beating Retreat ceremony
- Under-19 World Cup: Small-town boy Kartik Tyagi’s big leap
- ‘Today’s contemporary art is tomorrow’s modern’
Octogenarian Russian dancers prove age just a numberPublished: January 29, 2020 11:34:06 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Supreme Court dismisses Mukesh's plea, hanging scheduled on February 1
- No time limit for anticipatory bail, rules SC
- EntertainmentShabaash Mithu first look: Taapsee Pannu plays Mithali Raj
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 13 January 29 LIVE UPDATES
- TrendingAn old video of Kobe Bryant explaining why he used a helicopter to travel is going viral
- TrendingThe best memes on the internet as Rajinikanth shoots Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls
- SportsIndia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates
- SportsU-19 CWC: Meerut boy Kartik Tyagi takes down Australia
- OpinionIf Pandits return to Kashmir, as they should, they may have to live in fear as their Sikh and Muslim brethren do
- Explained: Takeaways from Bodo Accord
- LifestyleLoved Priyanka Chopra's makeup at the Grammys? Here's how you can get it
- TechnologyApple results: iPhone 11 helps rake in record numbers