Obama Presidential Center opens in Chicago with surprise appearance by the Obamas
The Obamas also read “Where the Wild Things Are" to 25 school children at the Chicago Public Library branch inside the center
June 20, 2026 16:26 IST
June 20, 2026 16:26 IST
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Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama surprised the first 100 visitors to walk through the doors of the new Obama Presidential Center, personally greeting them Friday (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Obamas, joined by former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton, also read “Where the Wild Things Are" to 25 school children at the Chicago Public Library branch inside the center (Source: Photo by AP)
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When the former president read Maurice Sendak's line about being “king of all the wild things,” Michelle Obama interjected with, “Although there were no kings,” to applause (Source: Photo by AP)
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Later, awed guests shook hands with the Obamas against the backdrop of a colorful, 38-foot-tall painting depicting a map of Chicago (Source: Photo by AP)
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As the last of the first group of guests passed through, the Obamas quickly exited, and the museum opened its doors to the rest of the visitors (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Juneteenth opening followed a star-studded dedication ceremony where the Obamas gave rousing speeches to an audience including three former presidents, their former first ladies, and a host of politicians (Source: Photo by AP)
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The campus includes a towering museum that covers the political and personal realms of the nation’s first Black president and first lady (Source: Photo by AP)
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While public spaces include a branch of the Chicago Public Library, a playground and athletic center, basketball courts and a picnic area with grills (Source: Photo by AP)
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The tower’s design is meant to depict four hands coming together in solidarity (Source: Photo by AP)