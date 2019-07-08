World News North Koreans pay respect to founding leader Kim Il-sung on 25th death anniversary Hundreds of North Koreans visit the national monument in Pyongyang to pay tribute to country's founder Kim Il-sung. The communist state organises various programmes and concerts to mark this event. People visit Mansu Hill to pay tribute to the late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-Il on the occasion of the 25th death anniversary of Kim Il-sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo) Every year hundreds of North Koreans visit Mansu Hill to pay tribute to country's founder Kim Il-sung who died of a heart attack in 1994. Various other programmes and concerts are also organised to mark this event. (AP Photo) Mansu Hill is a monument in the country's capital Pyongyang and commemorates the history of the revolutionary struggle of the Korean people, and their leaders. (AP Photo) The central part of the monument consists of two 20-meter tall bronze statues of the deceased supreme leaders of North Korean Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. People pay their respect to the leaders here. (AP Photo) People offer flowers at Mnasu Hill to pay their homage to the late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-Il in Pyongyang, North Korea Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP Photo) On this occasion, the North Korean media urged its people to build a powerful economy based on the principle of "self-reliance." (AP Photo)