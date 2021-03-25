Latest news
- To halt BJP, help us defeat Trinamool Congress, United Front urges voters
- Cooch Behar: BJP leader found dead, party workers go on rampage
- Gujarat Government has prohibited mass gathering at public places on Holi
- Brawl in Sabarmati prison in Ahmedabad leaves two inmates injured
- Delhi: Want to return home but scared, say interfaith couple, days after violence
- Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation draft budget: focus on upgrading medical facilities
- Centre upgrades Mukul Roy’s VIP security from y+ to z category
- Cops, civic officials try to dispel rumour as migrant workers ‘start leaving Surat’
North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US, Biden says no ‘new wrinkle in what they did’March 25, 2021 8:31:26 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Mumbai reports 5,504 new Covid cases as BMC plans to scale up testing, beds
- NIA claims it found 62 unaccounted bullets from Waze's home; he says 'being made a scapegoat'
- EntertainmentSaina box office prediction: Parineeti Chopra film to fare well at the ticket counters despite the pandemic
- EntertainmentArjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora attend a cosy get-together with Karan Johar, Gauri Khan
- TrendingWatch: Tiger climbs tree to hunt monkey, primate's reaction leaves netizens amused
- TrendingTamil Nadu cop stops biker on highway, the kind reason is winning the internet
- SportsLIVE | India vs Oman: Blue Tigers in action after 492 days
- SportsShreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2021 after suffering shoulder injury
- OpinionGoverning Delhi requires will to uphold Constitution — not alter it
- Will the low fatality rate of second Covid wave hold for long?
- Lifestyle'I am always editing, captioning his photos': Athiya on giving social media tips to father Suniel Shetty
- TechnologyRealme 8 Pro review: Is this the best phone to pick under Rs 20,000?