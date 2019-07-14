Toggle Menu Sections
No lights in big city: New York goes dark as fire causes blackout in Manhattan

A big cheer went up among Upper West Side residents when power flickered back on at about 10:30 p.m. For hours before that, doormen stood with flashlights in the darkened entrances of upscale apartment buildings along Central Park West.

A power outage crippled the tourist-filled heart of Manhattan just as Saturday night Broadway shows were set to go on, sending theater-goers spilling into the streets, knocking out Times Square's towering electronic screens and bringing subway lines to a near halt. (AP)

The power has now been restored to hundreds of thousands of customers following the blackout after which more than 70,000 customers were left in the dark during the hour-long power outage in the Upper West Side. (AP)

The outage comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that although no injuries were reported "the fact that it happened at all is unacceptable." In pic: Screens in Times Square are black during a widespread power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. (AP)

The outage also hit Madison Square Garden, where Jennifer Lopez was performing Saturday night. Attendees said the concert went dark about 9:30 p.m. in the middle of Lopez's fourth song of the night. The arena was later evacuated. And at Penn Station, officials were using backup generators to keep the lights on. (AP)

Underground, the entire subway system was affected. Maxwell Young, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said four Manhattan stations were closed to the public — at Columbus Circle, Rockefeller Center, Hudson Yards and Fifth Avenue at 53rd Street. (AP)

