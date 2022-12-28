After Christmas blizzard, New Yorkers struggle with loss and mounds of snow
December 28, 2022 14:07 IST
Storm-weary road crews and residents of New York struggled on Tuesday to dig out from a deadly weekend blizzard, with snow still falling, and forecasts predicting rapid warming and rains that could cause flooding and turn the frozen landscape to slush. (Reuters)
Confirmed storm-related deaths in New York's Erie and Niagara counties rose to 32 on Tuesday, officials said, as snowfall began to taper off. (Reuters)
Giant snow-blowing machines were deployed to help clear several major highways clogged with towering drifts. A ban on personal road travel was still in effect for Buffalo. (Reuters)
Emergency crews continued locating and removing vehicles left buried under mounds of snow and drifts several feet high. (Reuters)
Some of the dead were found frozen in cars, others in snow banks outdoors, while some died in medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest while shoveling snow. (Reuters)
In and around Buffalo, up to 52 inches of snow fell over four days, and a bit more was expected by Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Reuters)
Nationwide, at least 60 people died in weather-related incidents in recent days. (Reuters)