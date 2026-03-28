Nepal ex-PM KP Oli arrested for Gen-Z protest deaths day after new PM sworn in
His former home minister, Ramesh Lekhak was also arrested, police spokesperson Om Adhikari confirmed, Reuters reported
March 28, 2026 13:20 IST
March 28, 2026 13:20 IST
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Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was taken into custody on Saturday over his alleged role in last year’s Gen Z-led anti-corruption protests that resulted in at least 77 deaths (Source: Photo by AP)
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Authorities initiated action following findings that linked the former leadership to decisions made during the protests, which saw a violent crackdown on demonstrators (Source: Photo by AP)
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A government-appointed panel investigating the unrest concluded that accountability should be fixed for the failure to prevent excessive force during the protests (Source: Photo by AP)
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The panel, led by former Special Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, recommended prosecution of key officials, citing lapses in handling the situation (Source: Photo by AP)
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Alongside Oli, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak was also detained as part of the same investigation into the crackdown (Source: Photo by AP)
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The arrests were carried out following the commission’s report submitted to the interim government led by Sushila Karki two weeks earlier (Source: Photo by AP)
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The action came shortly after Balen Shah assumed office as Prime Minister, marking a significant political transition in the country (Source: Photo by AP)
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The new administration under Home Minister Sudan Gurung indicated that legal proceedings would move forward, including charges related to murder and the alleged excessive use of force during the September 8 protests (Source: Photo by AP)