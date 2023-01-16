Nepal grieves in aftermath of country’s deadliest aviation accident in 30 years
January 16, 2023 22:39 IST
Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed on January 15 just before landing in Nepal’s tourist city of Pokhara, the gateway to a popular hiking area in the Himalayas, after a 27-minute trip from Kathmandu. (Reuters)
At least 69 of the 72 people aboard have been confirmed dead. A rescue team recovers the body of a victim from the site of the crash. (Reuters)
Pilots say Nepal can be a challenging place to fly, but conditions at the time of the crash were good, with low wind, clear skies and temperatures well above freezing. (Reuters)
A Search and Rescue team hands over the black box, a cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, of the crashed aircraft to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) at the crash site. (PTI)
People observe a candlelight vigil in memory of the victims. (AP)
Nepal began a national day of mourning Monday as rescue workers resumed the search for six missing people a day after the crash. (AP)
People stand in line to receive bodies of their friends and relatives, victims of the crash. (AP)