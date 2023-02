3 / 8

Speaking about the elections, Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing asserted that they were not ready for polls "as they don't have an 'accurate' voter list, and since nearly half of the more than 300 townships in Myanmar lack security and stability. In major cities across Myanmar, streets emptied as people stayed home in protest against a rally in Yangon organised by about 100 supporters of the military. (Reuters)