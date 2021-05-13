1 / 9

Women pose for a selfie for Eid al-Fitr at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking of the fast, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This year, Palestinians are celebrating Eid amid the most deadly violence since the 2014 war, which saw the deaths of dozens.(AP Photo)