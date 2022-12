6 / 8

Following her win, Grace Stanke was embraced and congratulated by the other finalists. Second Runner-up, Avery Bishop later took to Instagram to share a photograph with Stanke, along with the caption: "Your new Miss America, Grace from Wisconsin!! A nuclear engineer and a beast on violin. So happy to have been your dressing room neighbor. She’s an advocate for clean energy. Good luck on all of your endeavors!" (Instagram/averiebishop)