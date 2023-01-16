Covered in black cloth: The mannequins of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
January 16, 2023 14:42 IST
January 16, 2023 14:42 IST
1 / 8
Under the Taliban, the mannequins in women’s dress shops across Kabul are a haunting sight, their heads cloaked in cloth sacks or wrapped in black plastic bags. (AP Photo)
2 / 8
The hooded mannequins are one symbol of the Taliban’s puritanical rule over Afghanistan. But in a way, they are also a small show of resistance and creativity by Kabul’s dress merchants.
(AP Photo)
3 / 8
Initially, the Taliban wanted the mannequins to be outright beheaded.
(AP Photo)
4 / 8
Not long after they seized power in August 2021, the Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue decreed that all mannequins must be removed from shop windows or their heads taken off.
(AP Photo)
5 / 8
They based the order on a strict interpretation of Islamic law that forbids statues and images of the human form since they could be worshiped as idols, though it also meshes with the Taliban’s campaign to force women out of the public eye.
(AP Photo)
6 / 8
Some shopkeepers complained they’d be unable to display their clothes properly or would have to damage valuable mannequins.
(AP Photo)
7 / 8
The Taliban had to amend their order and allowed the shop owners to cover the mannequins’ heads instead.
(AP Photo)
8 / 8
Shop owners then had to balance between obeying the Taliban and trying to attract customers.
(AP Photo)