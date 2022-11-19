Malaysians line up to vote in hotly-contested election
November 19, 2022 2:07:00 pm
Malaysians began casting ballots Saturday in a tightly contested national election that will determine whether the country's longest-ruling coalition can make a comeback after its electoral defeat four years ago. (AP Photo)
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's reformist bloc is forecast to lead — but with three main blocs vying for votes and many fence-sitters, analysts said the outcome is hard to predict and could see new alliances formed if there is a hung Parliament.(Reuters)
Here, Malaysian caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is shown waiting in a line with other voters to cast his ballot at a polling station during the 15th Malaysian general election in Bera, Pahang, Malaysia (AP)
Former Malaysia Prime Minister and Gerakan Tanah Air (Homeland Party) chairman Mahathir Mohamad waves on his arrival at a voting center to cast his ballot for the general election in Alor Setar, Kedah, Malaysia (AP)
More than 21 million Malaysians are eligible to choose 222 lawmakers in federal Parliament and representatives in three state legislatures.(AP)
Some 6 million new voters since 2018 polls are adding to uncertainties in the tight race, and the threat of flash floods due to seasonal monsoon rains may affect voters’ turnout. (AP)
The economy and rising cost of living are chief concerns for voters, though many are apathetic due to political turmoil that has led to three prime ministers since 2018 polls. (AP)
The race was fluid, with opinion polls showing significant numbers of undecided voters in the days before the vote. Results are expected to be out late in the day. (AP)