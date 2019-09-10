World News Making climb to the summit of majestic Mount Fuji in Japan Climbing season runs from early July to early September, Mount Fuji will open to the public a couple weeks before the Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony on July 24. People come from all over Japan to climb to the summit of Mount Fuji to see the sunrise. (AP) The Yoshida trail is the easiest and most popular among the routes to the top, with climbers wearing headlamps and carrying heavy packs spaced just feet apart on the rugged, rocky terrain. It takes an average hiker five to six hours to reach the summit. (AP) Most spend the night in simple mountain huts and start the final ascent in darkness. Crammed together in the sparse accommodations is part of the communal climbing experience. In pic: A man inhales oxygen in a mountain hut while getting ready to climb to the summit of Mount Fuji to watch the sunrise in Japan. (AP) Climbing season runs from early July to early September, Mount Fuji will open to the public a couple weeks before the Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony on July 24. (AP) Waiting for the sunrise, climbers eat noodles in a restaurant located on the summit of Mount Fuji in Japan. (AP) After the descent, visit picturesque Lake Kawaguchi to photograph Mount Fuji from afar. (AP) Witnessing the sunrise from the summit of the nation's symbolic mountain is hard to top. Watching it paint the sky deep orange is magnificent. (AP)