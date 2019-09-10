Toggle Menu Sections
Making climb to the summit of majestic Mount Fuji in Japanhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/world-news/making-the-climb-to-the-summit-of-majestic-mount-fuji-in-japan-5979645/

Making climb to the summit of majestic Mount Fuji in Japan

Climbing season runs from early July to early September, Mount Fuji will open to the public a couple weeks before the Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony on July 24.

mount fuji in japan, mount fuji summit photos, mount fuji summit, japan mount fuji climb, tokyo summer olympics, world news, indian express

People come from all over Japan to climb to the summit of Mount Fuji to see the sunrise. (AP)

mount fuji in japan, mount fuji summit photos, mount fuji summit, japan mount fuji climb, tokyo summer olympics, world news, indian express

The Yoshida trail is the easiest and most popular among the routes to the top, with climbers wearing headlamps and carrying heavy packs spaced just feet apart on the rugged, rocky terrain. It takes an average hiker five to six hours to reach the summit. (AP)

mount fuji in japan, mount fuji summit photos, mount fuji summit, japan mount fuji climb, tokyo summer olympics, world news, indian express

Most spend the night in simple mountain huts and start the final ascent in darkness. Crammed together in the sparse accommodations is part of the communal climbing experience. In pic: A man inhales oxygen in a mountain hut while getting ready to climb to the summit of Mount Fuji to watch the sunrise in Japan. (AP)

mount fuji in japan, mount fuji summit photos, mount fuji summit, japan mount fuji climb, tokyo summer olympics, world news, indian express

Climbing season runs from early July to early September, Mount Fuji will open to the public a couple weeks before the Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony on July 24. (AP)

mount fuji in japan, mount fuji summit photos, mount fuji summit, japan mount fuji climb, tokyo summer olympics, world news, indian express

Waiting for the sunrise, climbers eat noodles in a restaurant located on the summit of Mount Fuji in Japan. (AP)

mount fuji in japan, mount fuji summit photos, mount fuji summit, japan mount fuji climb, tokyo summer olympics, world news, indian express

After the descent, visit picturesque Lake Kawaguchi to photograph Mount Fuji from afar. (AP)

mount fuji in japan, mount fuji summit photos, mount fuji summit, japan mount fuji climb, tokyo summer olympics, world news, indian express

Witnessing the sunrise from the summit of the nation's symbolic mountain is hard to top. Watching it paint the sky deep orange is magnificent. (AP)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android