Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as British prime minister on Tuesday(AP/PTI)
Truss, the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years, flew to the royal family’s Scottish home to be asked by the 96-year-old monarch to form a government (Reuters)
Truss will confront one of the most daunting lists of problems of any post-war leader in Britain as inflation hits double digits, the cost of energy soars and the Bank of England warns of a lengthy recession by the end of this year (Reuters)
The motorcade of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Balmoral Castle, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland (Reuters)
Truss replaces Boris Johnson, who was forced to quit after three tumultuous years in power (Reuters)
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday (AP Photo)
Johnson, who tried to cling on to power in July despite ministers resigning en masse over a series of scandals, told reporters and politicians gathered in Downing Street early on Tuesday that the time had come for the country to unite (AP photo)
Johnson’s speech was full of the bombast and jokes characteristic of a man once loved by much of the British public but also loathed by many, reports Reuters. In this picture, Johnson is seen with his wife (AP photo)