Olga Prades helps bride Isabel Jimenez try on a wedding dress, as they both wear protection masks and gloves, at her bridal shop Innovias, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open during lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain."It's being a very stressful experience. My wedding is scheduled for July and I hope we won't have to postpone it, but at this point we are not a hundred percent sure of what will happen" Jimenez said. (REUTERS)