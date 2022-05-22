1 / 10

Australians awoke on Sunday to a new prime minister in Anthony Albanese. The center-left Labor Party leader's ascension to the top job from being raised in social housing by a single mother on a disability pension was said to reflect the country's changed fabric. In pic: Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, center, celebrates with his son Nathan, right, and his partner Jodie Haydon at a Labor Party event in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, May 22, 2022, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceding defeat to Albanese in a federal election. (AP Photo)