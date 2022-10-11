Kyiv residents take shelter in subway station as Russian missiles, drones strike Ukraine
October 11, 2022 8:07:40 pm
As Russia launched missile attacks in several Ukraine cities, several people took shelter inside a subway station in capital Kyiv. (Reuters)
According to Ukraine, 20 people were killed and 105 injured in these aerial assaults. (Reuters)
Kremlin war have hawks lauded the missile strikes on Monday and Tuesday as appropriate. (Reuters)
The attack on Ukraine came within 48 hours of the blowing up of a vital bridge connecting Ukraine to Russian-annexed Crimea, for which Russian President Vladimir Putin holds Ukraine responsible. (Reuters)
Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in the centre, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east, Ukrainian officials said. (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to US President Joe Biden on Monday and wrote on Telegram afterwards that air defence was the "number 1 priority in our defence cooperation." (Reuters)
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that targeting infrastructure and causing civilian deaths is not acceptable in any part of the world, a day after Russia launched missile attacks on many parts of Ukraine. (Reuters)
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries will say following a meeting on Tuesday that they will support Ukraine for as long as it takes, Bloomberg News reported, citing a draft G7 statement. (Reuters)