World News Kim Jong Un goes horse riding on sacred mountain, plans ‘great operation’ It was unclear what the operation might involve, but Kim has often made trips to the sacred mountain at times of major policy endeavours In the photos released by state news agency KCNA Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen riding alone on a large white horse through snowy fields and woods on Mt Paektu, the spiritual homeland of the Kim dynasty. (KCNA via REUTERS) It was unclear what the operation might involve, but Kim has often made trips to the sacred mountain at times of major policy endeavours. (KCNA via REUTERS) In late 2017, Kim visited Mt Paektu days after North Korea launched its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, and weeks before he made a key New Year’s speech in which he opened the door to engagement with South Korea. (KCNA via REUTERS) Last year, Kim took South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the top of the mountain as part of a historic summit.(KCNA via REUTERS) Several experts said much of the rhetoric in the KCNA report revolves around the economy, and they suspect North Korea may soon conduct a space launch. That would enable the North to show of its economic and technological power in a less provocative way than by testing an ICBM. (KCNA via REUTERS)