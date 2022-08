2 / 9

Surrounded by shards of broken glass and rubble,14-year-old Sofia Zhyr sits at her desk in the remains of her classroom in the Chernihiv School #21, which was bombed by Russian forces on March 3, in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 30 , 2022. "I was scared to come to the school the first time after it was bombed. For a long time, I was just looking at it from afar. At those moments, it seemed like nothing ever happened," Sofia said. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)