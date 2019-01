The attack on the upscale hotel complex at 14 Riverside, by at least four gunmen, began shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday with an explosion in the parking lot and then a suicide bomb blast in the foyer of the dusitD2 Hotel, police said. Somali militant group Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility. In pic: A policeman takes position at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound. (Reuters)