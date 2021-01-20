Gabba win
- A billion get booster dose from Brisbane: World wakes up to watch Indian cricket’s big rising
- Tim Paine's Baggy-Green fade
- The big lesson for us is never ever underestimate India: Justin Langer
- India rise to top of World Test Championship standings after series win over Australia
- Ind vs Aus: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and others celebrate India’s victory
- Team India's historic win at Gabba: Records at a glance
- Explained: What are the takeaways for Indian cricket from Gabba Test?
- Free & fearless: How Rishabh Pant’s 4th innings fairytale unfolded at Gabba
- 'Overjoyed': PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team for win in Australia
- Power Pant vs spinner Lyon: Duel captures India story for the ages
How Washington DC is preparing for Joe Biden’s inauguration amid raging pandemicUpdated: January 20, 2021 5:41:56 pm
