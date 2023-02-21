Biden visits Ukraine: Meets with Zelenskyy, takes a stroll through Kyiv
Updated: February 21, 2023 14:45 IST
US President Joe Biden, in a surprise visit to Ukraine, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 20, 2023. (Twitter/POTUS)
The visit comes days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In this photo, Biden and Zelenskyy are seen in front of the St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv. (Twitter/POTUS)
In Kyiv, Biden was welcomed by Zelenskyy, right, and Olena Zelenska, left, spouse of President Zelenskyy, at Mariinsky Palace. Biden shook Olena's hand and asked “How are the children?”, said media reports. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
Russia was notified before US President Joe Biden's departure, officials in Washington and Moscow said, apparently to avoid the risk of an attack on Kyiv while he was there. This photo shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcoming Biden to the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2023. (Twitter/WhiteHouse)
US President Joe Biden participates in a wreath laying ceremony with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the memorial wall outside of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2023. (Twitter/POTUS)
“I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war,” Biden said as he stood with Zelenskyy in Kyiv before departing for Poland. (Twitter/POTUS)
Zelenskyy has been pushing the US and European allies to provide fighter jets and long-range missile systems known as ATACMS — which Biden has declined to provide so far. (Twitter/POTUS)
Sharing this photo of Zelenskyy, right, and Biden speaking at the Mariinsky Palace during their meeting in Kyiv, the White House wrote on Twitter: "The United States of America will stand with the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes." (Twitter/WhiteHouse)
US President Joe Biden, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands after Biden delivered a statement at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2023. (Twitter/WhiteHouse)
"Kyiv has captured a part of my heart. I knew I would be back," wrote Biden on Twitter, sharing a photo of the message he left in the guest book in Mariinsky Palace, Kyiv. (Twitter/POTUS)