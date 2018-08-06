12 / 12

In this Aug. 6, 1945 file photo made available by the U.S. Army, the crew of the Enola Gay is debriefed in Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands after returning from their atomic bombing mission over Hiroshima, Japan. At foreground left, seated at the corner of the table, is Capt. Theodore VanKirk, navigator. Tom VanKirk says his 93-year-old father, the last surviving member of the Enola Gay crew, died at the retirement home where he lived in Georgia on Monday, July 28, 2014. (Source: AP)