Her trip was long and challenging and included a flight in a military cargo plane. An Associated Press report said that the PM's plane was turned around after about two hours due to poor weather, making her part of what's informally known as the “boomerang club.” (In this photos, Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford look around Scott's Terra Nova hut at Cape Evans in Antarctica, Oct. 27, 2022. Credit: Mike Scott/NZ Herald/Pool Photo via AP)