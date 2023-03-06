Italy migrant shipwreck: A migration crisis in pictures
Updated: March 6, 2023 21:12 IST
Updated : March 6, 2023 21:12 IST
1 / 10
At least 67 people, including 14 minors, died when their overcrowded wooden boat slammed into shoals 100 meters (yards) off the shore of Cutro and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. (Reuters)
2 / 10
They were among around 180 migrants — Afghans, Pakistanis, Syrians, Iranians, Palestinians, Somalis and others — who left Turkey hoping for a better, or simply safer, life in Europe. (Reuters)
3 / 10
Eighty people survived, but many more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried about 170 people when it set off last week from Izmir, Turkey. (Reuters)
4 / 10
Dozens more are believed to be missing. Children are among the dead after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the reefs near the Calabrian coast last week. (AP)
5 / 10
Italy's President Sergio Mattarella visits Crotone after the deadly migrant shipwreck off the southern Italian coast. (Reuters)
6 / 10
The tragedy has highlighted the lesser-known migration route from Turkey to Italy. It also brought into focus hardening Italian and European migration policies, which have since 2015 shifted away from search and rescue, prioritising instead border surveillance. (Reuters)
7 / 10
Questions are also being asked of the Italian government about why the coast guard wasn't deployed until it was too late. (Reuters)
8 / 10
Italy’s far right government in December, 2022, approved a cabinet decree which imposes tougher rules on charity ships that rescue migrants at sea. These rules will make it harder for such ships to rescue as many migrants as possible – with severe penalties in cases of non-compliance. (AP)
9 / 10
A picture taken by a thermal camera of a FRONTEX (European Border and Coast Guard Agency) airplane, showing the boat that later shipwrecked off the Italian shore of Cutro. (AP)
10 / 10
Firefighters search among debris washed ashore by sea at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, (AP)