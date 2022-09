5 / 12

People queue to vote at a polling station. Nearly 51 million Italians were eligible to vote.But pollsters predicted turnout could be even lower than the record-setting low of 73% in the last general election in 2018. They say despite Europe’s many crises, many voters feel alienated from politics, since Italy has had three coalition governments since the last election — each led by someone who hadn’t run for office. (Photo: Reuters)