Israel claims it killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani
Israel said it killed senior Iranian officials Ali Larijani and Gholam Reza Soleimani, further escalating tensions following earlier US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s leadership
Updated: March 17, 2026 18:18 IST
Updated : March 17, 2026 18:18 IST
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Israel on Tuesday claimed it had killed senior Iranian leader Ali Larijani, a key decision-maker and secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in its latest round of strikes targeting Iran’s leadership
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The Israeli military also said it had killed Gholam Reza Soleimani, who headed the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force, describing him as a significant figure within Iran’s internal security apparatus
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Iranian authorities had not immediately responded to the claims, leaving the reported deaths unconfirmed amid rapidly escalating tensions between Israel and Iran
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The reported killings come weeks after coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on February 28, which, according to the same claims, resulted in the death of Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, along with other top military officials
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Ali Larijani had been considered a close confidant of Khamenei and a central figure in Iran’s political system, having previously served as Parliament Speaker and playing a key role in national security decision-making
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Following the earlier strikes, Larijani had publicly indicated that governance in Iran would continue without disruption, positioning himself as a stabilising figure within the leadership
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Larijani was last seen in public during a Quds Day rally on March 14 alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian, days before Israel’s latest claims about his death