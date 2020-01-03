3 / 4

FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2015, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani prays in a religious ceremony at a mosque in the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran. General Soleimani, who headed the external operations Quds Force for the Guards, had wielded his regional clout publicly since 2018 when it was revealed that he had direct involvement in top-level talks over the formation of Iraq's government. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)