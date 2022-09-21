In Pictures: Iranian women cut their hair in public to protest against hijab rules following Mahsa Amini’s death
Updated: September 21, 2022 1:55:00 pm
Updated : September 21, 2022 1:55:00 pm
1 / 7
Widespread protests broke out on the streets of Tehran following the the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She allegedly died in police custody after she was arrested for not wearing a hijab. (Reuters)
2 / 7
Since then, women in Tehran have been protesting in a unique way -- by cutting their hair in public places. (Reuters)
3 / 7
Apart from cutting their hair, Iranian women have been burning their hijab and posting videos on social media to protest against the country’s strict “hijab rules”. (Twitter/ Masih Alinejad)
4 / 7
A demonstrator performs during a protest in solidarity with the women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)
5 / 7
A compilation video of Iranian women cutting their hair, shared by journalist Masih Alinejad, has so far received more than four million views. (Reuters)
6 / 7
Women run away from anti-riot police during a protest in downtown Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
7 / 7
Under Iran’s sharia (Islamic) law, imposed after the 1979 revolution, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures. Violators face public rebuke, fines or arrest. (Reuters)