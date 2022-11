5 / 12

On November 4, 1979, radical Iranian students stormed the embassy soon after the fall of the US-backed Shah, angered by then-President Jimmy Carter allowing the fatally ill Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to receive cancer treatment in the United States. In Pic: An anti-U.S. placard held up by a protestor during an annual demonstration in front of the former US Embassy in Tehran, on Nov 4, 2022. (AP Photo)