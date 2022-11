8 / 8

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently struck by earthquakes. In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.In Pic: A man makes his way past ruins of earthquake-damaged houses in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP)