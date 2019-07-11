World News In war-torn Kabul, library-on-wheels offers free reading to children This library-on-wheels is an effort to inculcate reading habits in children of Afghanistan, which suffers from low literacy rate and conflict between the Taliban and the Afghan government. School boys board on a mobile library bus in Kabul, Afghanistan. The bus is run by Charmaghaz (walnut) project, which was started in February 2017. (REUTERS) Freshta Karim, 27, founder of the mobile library bus, checks on school boys on the mobile library bus in Kabul, Afghanistan. Freshta an Oxford University graduate, has dedicated herself to improving the reading and critical thinking abilities of children in Afghanistan. (REUTERS) Afghan boys read books inside the mobile library bus. The bus makes stops at different localities of the city to reach out more children. (REUTERS) In a time when parents fear to send their children out as Taliban and the Islamic State regularly attack the city, the bus has set a rare offering of reading to the children. It caters to hundreds of children everyday. (REUTERS) Freshta Karim 27, founder of the mobile library bus, poses for photos in front of mobile library buses in Kabul, Afghanistan. (REUTERS) A school boy looks out of the mobile library bus window in Kabul, Afghanistan. (REUTERS) Children sit on the carpeted floor or at desks of the library bus. Chatting is not discouraged in this unique library and children read aloud from the books that have been donated by Afghan publishers.(REUTERS)